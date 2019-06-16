It is out of the question me and Aguero will leave – Jesus quashes Manchester City exit talk

Despite being restricted to just eight Premier League starts last season, Gabriel Jesus has no intention of leaving Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus insists there is no chance he and strike partner Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City before next season.

The Brazil international, who is currently away on Copa America duty, was restricted to just eight Premier League starts in 2018-19 due to the goalscoring form of Aguero.

That led to speculation last month suggesting City are prepared to offload Jesus during the close-season in order to raise funds to bring in other players.

But the 22-year-old sees his future at the Etihad Stadium and insists he is respectful of Aguero’s status at the club, which has forced him to settle for a back-up role.

“He is a legend at the club – he’s the top scorer [of all time],” he told the Daily Mail. “Obviously as a player I always want to play, but I’m happy to help and I respect Sergio.

“I think it’s out of the question that Aguero leaves, and me too.”