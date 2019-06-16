Following a season on loan at Hoffenheim, Reiss Nelson has his sights set on breaking into Unai Emery’s starting XI at Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson says he does not want another loan move next season and is determined to break into the first team at Emirates Stadium.

The 19-year-old, who is part of England’s European Under-21 Championship squad, made 29 appearances and scored seven goals for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last season.

Nelson revealed he is yet to speak to Gunners boss Unai Emery about his future but says he is focused on playing for his boyhood team in the 2019-20 campaign.

“Arsenal is my main goal,” he told Sky Sports News. “After the Euros I’ll look to go back to pre-season, do that very strong and hopefully play for the team I love.

“I haven’t spoken to him [Emery] yet. The recruitment team said I need to concentrate on the Euros and then we’ll get back into Arsenal later on.”

Ready and waiting for the start of the #U21Euros pic.twitter.com/AVWJQbcbez — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) June 15, 2019

While Nelson is keen to carve out a career in England, he looks back fondly on his time in Germany and says it has helped him grow as a player.

“It’s a different style the way the German players play,” he explained. “I think the English players like to play a lot of one and two touch and we can find each other in the pockets.

“In Germany it’s more physical. It’s a lot of aggressive runs in behind and getting into the box. I was happy I got that experience out there and I’m happy to be back.

“I learned a lot on the pitch and I’ve had to deal with a lot off the pitch as well – the culture, the German [language] barrier, but I thought all in all it has been a good experience and I’m ready to come back.”

Nelson will hope to feature when England’s Euros campaign kicks off against France on Tuesday.