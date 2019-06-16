Chelsea star reveals he almost quit football after being financially scammed

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that he almost quit playing football several years ago when he was scammed financially by his football agent in Italy.

The Italian star was born and brought up in Brazil, after which he landed an offer with Italian club Verona via his agent. Though he moved to Europe, he was apparently paid just €20 per week and found it hard to live modestly.

This went on for as long as 18 months, which was when another Brazilian player heard about his wages and understood that Jorginho’s agent was tricking him. Apparently, the player’s wages were much higher but the agent was consistently duping him off the money.

When the malpractice was revealed, Jorginho was devastated and even contemplating quitting football. He recently spoke about his experiences in an interview.

“I was playing in this tournament in Brazil and an agent scouted me. He took me and other players to his soccer school, which was 200 kilometres away from where I lived at the time. I spent two years there,” he told Chelsea’s official club website.

‘The idea was, he used it to scout players and anyone he thought was good enough he took over to Italy. That’s what he did with me when I was 15. He set me up with a trial at Verona in their youth section and they took me on.”

‘Because Verona weren’t in Serie A at that time, they didn’t have a youth team, so I played in a local youth team called Berretti. They played in Serie C1/C2. I did that for two years. Whilst I was playing for Berretti, I met a fellow Brazilian called Rafael, who was a goalkeeper. I got friendly with him. He was asking me about what I was doing, how long I had been there for, and I told him I was living on €20 a week,” he added.

“He said ‘hang on a minute, there’s something not quite right about that’. He made some enquiries and it turned out my agent had been taking the money and I knew nothing about it whatsoever.”

“At that point, I wanted to give up. I was completely devastated. I was fed up. I phoned home in tears and told my mum I wanted to come home and I didn’t want to play football anymore,” Jorginho explained, before adding what gave him the inspiration to stay on.

“She said ‘don’t even think about it. You’re so close, you’ve been there for a few years, I won’t let you back in the house. You need to stay there and hang tough’. So I stayed.”

Later on, in 2014, Jorginho was made a part of the first XI at Verona in 2011, before going on to join Napoli in January 2014. He played with Napoli for four years and in 2018, left the club along with manager Maurizio Sarri to join Chelsea.