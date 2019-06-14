Reports: Fans to blame for Maurizio Sarri’s premature Chelsea departure

Chelsea are set for another managerial merry-go-round, with Maurizio Sarri leaving for Juventus. Despite achieving his preset targets, the Italian is ready to cut his contract short and move back to Italy. And reports claim that a group of supporters played a major part in it.

According to Daily Mail, a select group of Chelsea fans are to blame for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea exit. The English publication suggests that the 60-year-old decided to leave the club after hearing abusive chants from his own supporters during a two-one win over Cardiff City. The Chants included ‘F*** Sarriball’ and ‘Sarri Out’.

Sarri took over from Antonio Conte as the head coach of Chelsea back in summer 2018. The Italian started off strongly but faced a tough time during the festive period. Big losses after the turn of the year to Manchester City and Bournemouth angered fans, with a select group even asking for his head. However, both Sarri and Chelsea recovered during the final few weeks of the season and ended with a Champions League spot and the Europa League trophy.

Nevertheless, links soon emerged in the post-season linking the former Napoli manager with a move back to Italy. A few weeks of back-and-forth negotiations ensued, following which the Italian is now expected to move to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked with several managers regarding their soon-to-be-vacant hot seat, including the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Javi Gracia. Nevertheless, the Stamford Bridge outfit is expected to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as their next first-team head coach, once Maurizio Sarri’s departure is confirmed.