Reports: Chelsea set to announce next manager to replace Maurizio Sarri today

Premier League giants Chelsea will name their new manager today after it has been understood that they have part ways current boss Maurizio Sarri. According to reports, former Chelsea star Frank Lampard will be the new Chelsea manager.

It is Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who in his official website reported that Lampard will assume charge at Chelsea’s helm today. At the same time, Maurizio Sarri will return to Italy after a year in the Premier League. Serie A champions Juventus reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the Blues on Sarri’s transfer, with the Bianconeris obliged to pay the Blues a fee of over €5million in return.

Gianluca Di Marzio further adds that it is Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici who finalized the Sarri deal with Chelsea Executive Marina Granovskaia. The former Napoli manager is expected to sign his release tomorrow and once that is done he will be able to sign his contract with Juventus.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard who is a former Chelsea and Manchester City player, was also the manager of Championship club Derby County last season. On 25th September 2018, Lampard made a huge impact in just his 12th game as a manager, when Derby County knocked Premier League giants Manchester United out of the EFL Cup.

In his only season so far in charge at Derby, Lampard guided the club to the Championship play-off finals after helping them finish sixth in the 2018-19 season. He is expected to create a similar impact at the Stamford Bridge next year as the Londoners prepare to compete against the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham for the Premier League title.