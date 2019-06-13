Bundesliga side Schalke had been set to face Liverpool at Anfield on August 6, but the game has now been postponed.

Liverpool have postponed their pre-season friendly against Schalke at Anfield after the Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who finished as runners-up behind Manchester City in a tightly contested title race last season, will open the 2019-20 Premier League season against newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, August 9.

Schalke were due to visit the home of the Champions League winners on Tuesday, August 6, in what had been planned as the Reds’ final pre-season outing.

However, the Norwich game has taken precedence, with a three-day turnaround deemed too tight for Liverpool to prepare for their opening match.

Liverpool and Schalke have confirmed they will attempt to rearrange the fixture for 2020, while the Bundesliga side have announced they will try to reimburse travelling fans who had already booked flights.