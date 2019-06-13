Chelsea star aims dig at Milan legend after brief stint in Serie A

Chelsea may have one of their loanees heading back to them this summer window, but he doesn’t seem to be very happy with the manager he had to deal with during his loan spell.

Tiemoue Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan, and performed fairly well many might say, but behind the scenes, there may have been a bit of animosity brewing between the midfielder and Milan boss Genaro Gattuso.

“I experienced some difficult moments, especially at the start,” he revealed to L’Equipe.

“I’m sad to leave, but that’s life. My relationship with Gattuso was complicated, we didn’t understand each other. I don’t really want to talk about him.

“It’s difficult to hear certain things about me in the Press, especially when they’re not true.

“Things didn’t go the way they were told, but we know the world we live in. It was just news, a way something was analysed…

“I took Italian lessons at one point, but then I stopped. I picked it up from my teammates every day.

“Given things didn’t go well at the start, I didn’t take the time to learn it properly.”

When asked to talk about where he will finally end up, the former Monaco star had the following to say.

“I have three years left on my contract with Chelsea. They’re currently the best project on offer, but we’ll listen to other proposals.”

As things stand, he looks all set to make his way back to Chelsea.