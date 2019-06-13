English Premier League 2019/20: All you need to know about the first ever winter break

The English Premier League 2019/20 season fixtures were announced earlier today, 13th June and with it, the first-ever winter break dates were revealed as well.

The other top European leagues take winter breaks while the Premier League sees in an increased number of fixtures in that period. This time, however, England’s top league will have a winter break as well.

Previously it was revealed that half of the sides will play one weekend, while the other half will play the next, which meant that football wouldn’t have stopped. However, the fixture list shows that all the Premier League sides will get a winter break together.

No fixtures have been scheduled from 9th to 21st February. All the 20 sides are scheduled to play on Saturday, 8th February and the following weekend will see no Premier League match being played. They will return in action on Saturday, 22nd February then.

No FA Cup or international matches have been scheduled for the weekend in question as well.

Saturday, February 8

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

Southampton vs Burnley

Wolverhampton vs Leicester City

Saturday, February 22

Arsenal vs Everton

Burnley vs Bournemouth

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Watford

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Southampton vs Aston Villa

Wolves vs Norwich City