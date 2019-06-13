English Premier League 2019/20: All you need to know about the first ever winter break

The English Premier League 2019/20 season fixtures were announced earlier today, 13th June and with it, the first-ever winter break dates were revealed as well.
The other top European leagues take winter breaks while the Premier League sees in an increased number of fixtures in that period. This time, however, England’s top league will have a winter break as well.
Previously it was revealed that half of the sides will play one weekend, while the other half will play the next, which meant that football wouldn’t have stopped. However, the fixture list shows that all the Premier League sides will get a winter break together.
No fixtures have been scheduled from 9th to 21st February. All the 20 sides are scheduled to play on Saturday, 8th February and the following weekend will see no Premier League match being played. They will return in action on Saturday, 22nd February then.
No FA Cup or international matches have been scheduled for the weekend in question as well.
Saturday, February 8
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton vs Watford
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Everton vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Sheffield United vs Bournemouth
Southampton vs Burnley
Wolverhampton vs Leicester City
Saturday, February 22
Arsenal vs Everton
Burnley vs Bournemouth
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
Leicester City vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs West Ham United
Manchester United vs Watford
Sheffield United vs Brighton
Southampton vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Norwich City