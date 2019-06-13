Premier League |

English Premier League 2019/20: Liverpool fixtures, schedule, matches, time table, pdf

European Champions Liverpool definitely have what it takes to continue performing well during the Premier League season ahead, especially considering that they ended the previous season as runners-up.

The following are Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League (all times local):

August 9, Liverpool v Norwich City (20:00)
August 17, Southampton v Liverpool (15:00)
August 24, Liverpool v Arsenal (15:00)
August 31, Burnley v Liverpool (15:00)
September 14, Liverpool v Newcastle United (15:00)
September 21, Chelsea v Liverpool (15:00)
September 28, Sheffield United v Liverpool (15:00)
October 5, Liverpool v Leicester City (15:00)
October 19, Manchester United v Liverpool (15:00)
October 26, Liverpool v Tottenham (15:00)
November 2, Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00)
November 9, Liverpool v Manchester City (15:00)
November 23, Crystal Palace v Liverpool (15:00)
November 30, Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)
December 4, Liverpool v Everton (20:00)
December 7, Bournemouth v Liverpool (15:00)
December 14, Liverpool v Watford ((15:00)
December 21, West Ham v Liverpool (15:00)
December 26, Leicester City v Liverpool (15:00)
December 28, Liverpool v Wolves (15:00)
January 1, Liverpool v Sheffield United (15:00)
January 11, Tottenham v Liverpool (15:00)
January 18, Liverpool v Manchester United (15:00)
January 21, Wolves v Liverpool (19:45)
February 1, Liverpool v Southampton (15:00)
February 8, Norwich City v Liverpool (15:00)
February 22, Liverpool v West Ham (15:00)
February 29, Watford v Liverpool (15:00)
March 7, Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00)
March 14, Everton v Liverpool (15:00)
March 21, Liverpool v Crystal Palace (15:00)
April 4, Manchester City v Liverpool (15:00)
April 11, Liverpool v Aston Villa (15:00)
April 18, Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool (15:00)
April 25, Liverpool v Burnley (15:00)
May 2, Arsenal v Liverpool (15:00)
May 9, Liverpool v Chelsea (15:00)
May 17, Newcastle United v Liverpool (15:00)

As you can see, newly promoted Norwich City will visit Liverpool on the Premier League season’s opening night.

Manchester City, who pipped Jurgen Klopp’s side to the domestic crown in 2018-19, visit Anfield on November 9 at the end of a tricky run that also sees Liverpool go to Manchester United and Aston Villa and host Tottenham.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place on December 4 with the return at Goodison Park scheduled for March 14.

