English Premier League 2019/20: Chelsea fixtures, schedule, matches, time table, pdf

Chelsea will be keen to maintain their form during the Premier League season ahead, especially considering that they ended the previous season on a good note.

The following are Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League (all times local):

August 11, Manchester United v Chelsea (16:30)

August 17, Chelsea v Leicester City (15:00)

August 24, Norwich City v Chelsea (15:00

August 31, Chelsea v Sheffield United (15:00)

September 14, Wolves v Chelsea (15:00)

September 21, Chelsea v Liverpool (15:00)

September 28, Chelsea v Brighton (15:00)

October 5, Southampton v Chelsea (15:00)

October 19, Chelsea v Newcastle United (15:00)

October 26, Burnley v Chelsea (15:00)

November 2, Watford v Chelsea (15:00)

November 9, Chelsea v Crystal Palace (15:00)

November 23, Manchester City v Chelsea (15:00)

November 30, Chelsea v West Ham United (15:00)

December 4, Chelsea v Aston Villa (19:45)

December 7, Everton v Chelsea (15:00)

December 14, Chelsea v Bournemouth (15:00)

December 21, Tottenham v Chelsea (15:00)

December 26, Chelsea v Southampton (15:00)

December 28, Arsenal v Chelsea (15:00)

January 1, Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (15:00)

January 11, Chelsea v Burnley (15:00)

January 18, Newcastle United v Chelsea (15:00)

January 22, Chelsea v Arsenal (19:45)

February 1, Leicester City v Chelsea (15:00)

February 8, Chelsea v Manchester United (15:00)

February 22, Chelsea v Tottenham (15:00)

February 29, Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00)

March 7, Chelsea v Everton (15:00)

March 14, Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00)

March 21, Chelsea v Manchester City (15:00)

April 4, West Ham v Chelsea (15:00)

April 11, Chelsea v Watford (15:00)

April 18, Crystal Palace v Chelsea (15:00)

April 25, Sheffield United v Chelsea (15:00)

May 2, Chelsea v Norwich City (15:00)

May 9, Liverpool v Chelsea (15:00)

May 17, Chelsea v Wolves (15:00)

As you can see, Chelsea face a tricky opening to the Premier League season with a trip to Manchester United. The Blues will visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

They then host Leicester City after taking part in the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool before a trip to newly promoted Norwich City.

London rivals Tottenham host the Blues the weekend before Christmas while back-to-back home games in February against United and Spurs could be pivotal.

Chelsea’s final away match sees them take on Liverpool on May 9.