English Premier League 2019/20: Arsenal fixtures, schedule, matches, time table, pdf

Arsenal have a difficult Premier League season ahead, especially considering that they ended the previous season on a disappointing note.

The following are Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League (all times local):

August 11, Newcastle United v Arsenal (14:00)

August 17, Arsenal v Burnley (15:00)

August 24, Liverpool v Arsenal (15:00)

August 31, Arsenal v Tottenham (15:00)

September 14, Watford v Arsenal (15:00)

September 21, Arsenal v Aston Villa (15:00)

September 28, Manchester United v Arsenal (15:00)

October 5, Arsenal v Bournemouth (15:00)

October 19, Sheffield United v Arsenal (15:00)

October 26, Arsenal v Crystal Palace (15:00)

November 2, Arsenal v Wolves (15:00)

November 9, Leicester City v Arsenal (15:00)

November 23, Arsenal v Southampton (15:00)

November 30, Norwich City v Arsenal (15:00)

December 3, Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion (19:45)

December 7, West Ham v Arsenal (15:00)

December 14, Arsenal v Manchester City (15:00)

December 21, Everton v Arsenal (15:00)

December 26, Bournemouth v Arsenal (15:00)

December 28, Arsenal v Chelsea (15:00)

January 1, Arsenal v Manchester United (15:00)

January 11, Crystal Palace v Arsenal (15:00)

January 18, Arsenal v Sheffield United (15:00)

January 22, Chelsea v Arsenal (19:45)

February 1, Burnley v Arsenal (15:00)

February 8, Arsenal v Newcastle United (15:00)

February 22, Arsenal v Everton (15:00)

February 29, Manchester City v Arsenal (15:00)

March 7, Arsenal v West Ham (15:00)

March 14, Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal (15:00)

March 21, Southampton v Arsenal (15:00)

April 4, Arsenal v Norwich City (15:00)

April 11, Wolves v Arsenal (15:00)

April 18, Arsenal v Leicester City (15:00)

April 25, Tottenham v Arsenal (15:00)

May 2, Arsenal v Liverpool (15:00)

May 9, Aston Villa v Arsenal (15:00)

May 17, Arsenal v Watford (15:00)

As you can see, Arsenal face a tricky opening-weekend trip to play against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park before returning home to take on Burnley. They also have to play fellow top-four hopefuls Liverpool and Tottenham inside the first month of the season.

A visit to Anfield on August 24 is then followed by the first north London derby of the season.

New Year’s Day sees Arsenal host Manchester United while the return game against Tottenham will take place on April 25.