English Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United fixtures, schedule, matches, time table, pdf

Manchester United have a difficult Premier League season ahead, especially considering that they ended the previous season on a disappointing note.

The following are Manchester United’s fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League (all times local):

August 11: Manchester United v Chelsea (16:30)

August 17: Wolves v Manchester United (15:00)

August 24: Manchester United v Crystal Palace (15:00)

August 31: Southampton v Manchester United (15:00)

September 14: Manchester United v Leicester City (15:00)

September 21: West Ham United v Manchester United (15:00)

September 28: Manchester United v Arsenal (15:00)

October 5: Newcastle United v Manchester United (15:00)

October 19: Manchester United v Liverpool (15:00)

October 26: Norwich City v Manchester United (15:00)

November 2: Bournemouth v Manchester United (15:00)

November 9: Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)

November 23: Sheffield United v Manchester United (15:00)

November 30: Manchester United v Aston Villa (15:00)

December 3: Manchester United v Tottenham (20:00)

December 7: Manchester City v Manchester United (15:00)

December 14: Manchester United v Everton (15:00)

December 21: Watford v Manchester United (15:00)

December 26: Manchester United v Newcastle United (15:00)

December 28: Burnley v Manchester United (15:00)

January 1: Arsenal v Manchester United (15:00)

January 11: Manchester United v Norwich City (15:00)

January 18: Liverpool v Manchester United (15:00)

January 21: Manchester United v Burnley (20:00)

February 1: Manchester United v Wolves (15:00)

February 8: Chelsea v Manchester United (15:00)

February 22: Manchester United v Watford (15:00)

February 29: Everton v Manchester United (15:00)

March 7: Manchester United v Manchester City(15:00)

March 14: Tottenham v Manchester United (15:00)

March 21: Manchester United v Sheffield United (15:00)

April 4: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (15:00)

April 11: Manchester United v Bournemouth (15:00)

April 18: Aston Villa v Manchester United (15:00)

April 25: Manchester United v Southampton (15:00)

May 2: Crystal Palace v Manchester United (15:00)

May 9: Manchester United v West Ham United (15:00)

May 17: Leicester City v Manchester United (15:00)

As you can see, the Red Devils will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign on 11th August 2019, with a home game against Chelsea.

The first Manchester derby of the new season is set for December 7 at the Etihad Stadium, with the return match held at Old Trafford on March 7.

Against arch-rivals Liverpool, United will play at home first – on October 19, before heading to the Anfield to face them once again on January 18.