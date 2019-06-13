Sergio Aguero sets sights on record – Premier League 2019-20 opening weekend in Opta numbers

Following the announcement of the 2019-20 Premier League fixtures, we looked at some of the best numbers around the opening weekend.

Sergio Aguero could set a new Premier League record for goals on the opening weekend of a season in 2019-20.

Manchester City start their title defence at West Ham, where a hat-trick would make the Argentina attacker the most prolific opening-weekend goalscorer in the competition’s history.

City’s bid for a third consecutive title will likely be challenged strongly by European champions Liverpool again and Jurgen Klopp’s side open their season at home to Norwich City, a favourite victim of the Reds.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at two key facts for each of the opening-day fixtures.

Liverpool v Norwich City

– This will be the first time that Liverpool and Norwich have met since a nine-goal thriller at Carrow Road in January 2016, in which the Reds prevailed 5-4.

– Norwich City have only lost more Premier League games against Manchester United (12) than they have against Liverpool (11), but they have conceded more goals in the Premier League against the Reds than any other side (45).

1 – On the only previous occasion that Liverpool started a league season at home against Norwich City, the Reds won the top-flight league title ahead of Manchester City in 2nd (1976-77). Liverpool beat Norwich 1-0 at Anfield on MD1 that season. Fate? #PremierLeagueFixtures pic.twitter.com/7Skreef33b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2019

– Sheffield United have won each of their past eight competitive meetings with Bournemouth.

– On the only previous occasion that Bournemouth and Sheffield United played one another on the opening matchday of a league season, the Blades were relegated from the second tier that campaign (1987-88).

Burnley v Southampton

– This is the second successive Premier League season that Burnley and Southampton have met one another on the opening matchday. Southampton hosted Burnley last season on the opening weekend and they drew 0-0.

– The last five Premier League meetings between Burnley and Southampton have produced just six goals (four for Burnley, two for Southampton).

– Everton are unbeaten in their most recent nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, winning four and drawing five.

– On the only previous occasion that Crystal Palace and Everton played each other on the opening matchday of a league season, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Goodison Park but ended the season bottom of the league (Premier League 1997-98).

– Leicester City’s first home game and Wolves’ first away game in the Premier League last season was in this fixture at the King Power Stadium on matchday two. The Foxes won 2-0.

– In their 4-3 victory over Leicester in January, Diogo Jota became the first Wolves player to score a top-flight hat-trick since John Richards in October 1977 (also against Leicester City). He also became the second Portuguese player to score a Premier League hat-trick, after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tottenham v Aston Villa

– Spurs will start a league season at home for the first time since 2010, following eight successive seasons with an away match to start their league campaign.

– Harry Kane has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, including two goals in their last such meeting: a 2-0 win for Spurs at Villa Park in March 2016.

– This is the second successive season Watford have hosted Brighton on matchday one. Last term, Watford beat the Seagulls 2-0 at Vicarage Road last August thanks to a Roberto Pereyra double.

– Brighton have won just one of their opening league fixtures to a top-flight season; this was in 1980-81, against Wolves.

West Ham v Manchester City

– Manchester City have won their past seven competitive matches against West Ham with a combined score line of 23-3 in their favour.

– Sergio Aguero has scored six goals on matchday one of previous Premier League seasons, more than any player still playing in the competition. Players with more matchday-one goals in Premier League history are Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard (all eight) and Teddy Sheringham (seven).

4 – Manchester City have won four away games at the London Stadium versus West Ham; more than any other team. They have also scored 17 goals against West Ham at the London Stadium; eight more goals than any other opposition side away at the Hammers in this ground. Invasion. pic.twitter.com/6Ec1Hz5kGm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2019

– Newcastle have not won their opening league game of a season since 2012-13, when the Magpies recorded a 2-1 victory at home to Tottenham.

– Arsenal have won 12 of their most recent 13 competitive fixtures against Newcastle, losing only once in this run: 2-1 at St James’ Park in April 2018.

Manchester United v Chelsea

– This will be the first meeting between these Manchester United and Chelsea on matchday one of a league season since 2004-05, when Jose Mourinho took charge of his first Premier League match. Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to an Eidur Gudjohnsen goal and went on to win the league title that season.

– Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (71) against Chelsea than they have against any other team.