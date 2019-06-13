It’s ‘Crystal Palace’ – Sheffield United mocked for fixtures typo

The release of the 2019-20 Premier League fixtures saw newly promoted Sheffield United make an embarrassing error.

Sheffield United have waited 12 years to be back in the Premier League, but one of their new top-flight rivals is already mocking them.

Thursday’s release of the fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season saw the Blades revel in their return to the big time.

But unfortunately for their social media team, the graphic they used to list the fixtures, which has now been taken down, included a mistake in their first home game.

Sheffield United are set to welcome the Eagles to Bramall Lane on August 17, who were listed as ‘Crsytal Palace’ in the fixtures.

It’s ‘Crystal Palace’. Welcome to the Premier League. https://t.co/QzaRb4u0nf — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 13, 2019

“It’s ‘Crystal Palace’,” the Selhurst Park club pointed out on Twitter. “Welcome to the Premier League.”

Chris Wilder’s side are away to Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season.