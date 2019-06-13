Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Where the title will be won and lost

Following the announcement of the 2019-20 Premier League fixtures, we pick out key sequences for Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City and Liverpool look set to go head-to-head for the 2019-20 Premier League title once again after last season’s titanic tussle.

City edged out Liverpool to defend their crown after winning 14 Premier League games in a row in a stunning run of form from February.

Liverpool only lost once in the league all season – away to City in early January – but finished a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Winning the Champions League by beating Tottenham in the final ensured the Reds had something to show for their efforts, though.

City and Liverpool will be expected to do battle for the league again, with Chelsea sitting a whopping 25 points back in third last season.

So where will the 2019-20 Premier League title be won and lost? After the release of the full fixture list, Omnisport takes a look.

Liverpool have a chance to strike the first blow as they kick off the 2019-20 season at home to newly promoted Norwich City.

Guardiola’s men open their campaign the following day at West Ham before hosting Tottenham in their first home game.

The Reds play Arsenal at home and Chelsea away in their first six fixtures, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side must be in top form from the off.

City’s opening six games include a repeat of the FA Cup final against Watford, who they thrashed 6-0 at Wembley, as well as games against Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.

4 – Manchester City have won four away games at the London Stadium versus West Ham; more than any other team. They have also scored 17 goals against West Ham at the London Stadium; eight more goals than any other opposition side away at the Hammers in this ground. Invasion. pic.twitter.com/6Ec1Hz5kGm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2019

City and Liverpool are not scheduled to meet until November, which will give both teams a chance to find their Premier League rhythm.

Like last season, Liverpool are at home in the first of their two meetings with the defending champions, hosting City on November 9.

City drew 0-0 at Anfield last term – Riyad Mahrez fluffing a late penalty – and their 2-1 defeat of the Reds after the turn of the year proved a key result.

This time around Liverpool will not go to City until early April, kicking off a race to the finish line. That game already looks like a potential title decider.

City’s run of 14 consecutive wins last season gave Liverpool no room for slip-ups and although the Reds responded with nine successive victories of their own, dropped points earlier on proved costly.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by rivals Everton on March 3 and the Merseyside derby could again be a key moment in the title race, with Goodison Park hosting the game on March 14 next year. They play at Anfield in early December.

The Reds also crucially failed to win at Old Trafford, again playing out a 0-0 draw against Manchester United, and clashes between those two rivals will rightly be highlighted once more.

Liverpool host United – set for a rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – on January 18 having made the trip to Old Trafford in October this year.

City won the Manchester derby both home and away last term with this season’s game against United at the Etihad Stadium set for December 7 while the return is slated for early March.

Christmas is when City’s challenge threatened to come unstuck last season as Guardiola’s men suffered shock defeats in consecutive matches, at home to Crystal Palace and away to Leicester City, following a loss to Chelsea earlier in November.

This term sees City away to Wolves on Boxing Day, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side having thrived in games against the ‘Big Six’ last term, before hosting newly promoted Sheffield United and Everton in their other Christmas clashes.

Liverpool won nine games in a row before losing to City on January 3 last year, so Klopp will be seeking a similar return from their festive schedule this time out.

The Reds go to Leicester City on Boxing Day before a home double-header against Wolves and Sheffield United ahead of the FA Cup third round in early January.

City’s toughest runs of games appear to be in November and March, while Liverpool face two of their top-six rivals in their last three games of the Premier League season.

Their May fixtures start with a trip to Arsenal before Chelsea come to Anfield, with Klopp’s side wrapping up their campaign with a visit to Newcastle United.

City are at home on the final day, with Norwich City heading to the Etihad Stadium, and prior to that game they face Southampton, Newcastle United, Brighton, Bournemouth and Watford in a seemingly kind sequence.

Champions League commitments could complicate matters further for both City and Liverpool in 2019-20, but the title race might well go to the wire for the second season in a row.