BREAKING: Premier League fixtures for 2019/20 released; Manchester United play former Champions on opening weekend

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2019/20 season have been released and it’s into the deep end straight away for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the opening weekend of the upcoming Premier League season in what promises to be a rollicking start to the new campaign for both clubs.

Liverpool get the season rolling on Friday, August 9 against newly promoted Norwich while Champions Manchester City travel to West Ham in their opening salvo the next day.

Arsenal play Newcastle away on Sunday, August 11 in the only other fixture on the day apart from the United – Chelsea game while arch rivals Tottenham take on Aston Villa on Saturday, August 10.

Here are opening gameweek matches:

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

Liverpool v Norwich City

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Burnley v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton*

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Watford v Brighton

West Ham United v Manchester City

*Game likely to be moved due to club’s possible participation in Europa League qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019

Manchester United v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Arsenal

You can see the entire season’s fixtures on the Premier League’s official site HERE.