Pep Guardiola named best coach in the world ahead of Jurgen Klopp; Jose Mourinho not in top 10

Premier League champions Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has been named the best coach in the world as the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho finished below him in rankings.

In the rankings listed at Coachreputationranking.com a website managed by independent consultants Comunicar es Ganar, Guardiola reached the top with 82.8 points out of 100, while Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp finished second with 80 points. Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane is at third with 77.6 points, followed by Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus (75.7 points) at fourth place.

Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino (73.6 points), Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone (71.5 points), Barcelona’s Ernesto Valverde (64.4 points), Arsenal’s Unai Emery (62.1 points), Napoli’s Carlo Ancelotti (61.9 points) and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri (61.6) complete the list of top-ten managers.

Pep Guardiola had a brilliant 2018-19 season, as he became the first manager to win a domestic treble in England. He led Manchester City to the Premier League title, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup this season. Manchester City also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but got eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur.