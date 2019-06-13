Paul Pogba gives revealing interview about Manchester United future

Paul Pogba spoke to the Times’ new podcast about all things Manchester United and indirectly touched on his future at the club as well.

The French midfielder opened up about a number of topics including his relationship with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the team’s indifferent form in the season run-in and about the goals at a club like Manchester United – hinting that he is gearing up to be a part of that future.

“People call him baby-faced but now he’s just a happy person,” he said about Solakjaer.

“He smiles all the time and brings smiles to people. He’s really nice. I had the chance to be with him a few times in the reserves so I know him for a long time and I have a very good relationship with him.

The World Cup winner also went on to address why the team, which had started remarkably under the Norwegian, ended the season with a whimper.

“The last couple of months [at the end of the 2018/19 season] weren’t the best and when you don’t win games you don’t enjoy it. It was tough. We had injured players as well.

“When you arrive at that period of the season it is difficult. I think that had an impact on the results,” he explained.

However, the most telling part of the interview was a line that discussed the ambitions at the club like Manchester United and Pogba’s telling use of the word ‘we’.

“I think we’re still learning, we’re still growing. We try to come back to the top and play in the Champions League, get to semi-finals, winning the Premier League.

“That’s the goal of the club and that’s why Ole came back,” said the mercurial midfielder.

Paul Pogba has been pursued relentlessly by Real Madrid and, of late, Juventus. However, Manchester United seem adamant that he is not for sale and the player’s latest quote seems to resonate the same message.