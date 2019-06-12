Reports: Premier League 2019/20 opening day fixtures leaked

The fixtures for 2019/20 season of the English Premier League are set to be released officially on 13th June. However, it seems that the fixtures have been leaked a day before the announcement.

According to reports in Mirror, the fixtures to be played on the opening day of the 2019 Premier League season have been leaked. The image shows Tottenham Hotspur starting the proceedings at their home against newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday, 10th August.

Arsenal will travel to face Crystal Palace while Chelsea will start their campaign with a trip to Southampton. Liverpool will travel to Burnley in a late kick-off on 10th August.

Manchester United will be starting their season with a home match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, 11th August while champions Manchester City will play their first match on Monday, 12th August with a trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here’s the leaked image.