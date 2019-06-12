Reports: Pep Guardiola could quit Manchester City next year if one criterion is met

Pep Guardiola has successfully managed to transform Manchester City into one of the most fearsome club sides in world football. The Citizens have won back-to-back Premier League titles under him, as well as, several domestic cups. However, reports suggest that Guardiola might end up quitting the club next season.

According to Daily Star, Pep Guardiola could quit Manchester City next season if he is successful in leading his side to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. The report claims that the Spaniard will consider taking yet another sabbatical, with the treble-winning campaign leaving him exhausted.

This is not the first time Guardiola will proceed to take some time off football. The Spanish football manager waited a year after quitting Barcelona to take up his next job as the head coach of Bayern Munich.

Moreover, the report claims that if the two-time Premier League winner does indeed leave, Manchester City will target Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino to take over from him.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has already been linked with a move away from Manchester City this year. The Spaniard was the centre of widespread speculation after he was linked with the job at Juventus. Nevertheless, the former Barcelona manager himself shut down those rumours, affirming his loyalty to the Manchester club.