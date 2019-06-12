Reports: Jose Mourinho in contention for a shock return to Chelsea

Jose Mourinho is the most successful manager in the history of Chelsea Football Club. The Portuguese was brought in by Roman Abramovich to usher in his era in 2004, and he repaid the Russian club-owner with two league titles. Mourinho then returned in 2014 to win yet another title with Chelsea. And reports suggest that he might be back at the Stamford Bridge for his third spell soon.

According to The Sun, via Express, Jose Mourinho is in favour of a return to Chelsea, should the club approach him after Maurizio Sarri’s departure. Mourinho hasn’t been in a job since he was sacked by Manchester United back in December 2018 but has promised to return to management soon.

England was first introduced properly to Jose Mourinho when he signed for Chelsea before the 2004/05 season. That particular campaign proved to be a major turning point in the Blues’ history, with Mourinho leading them to their first Premier League title. He then repeated the feat one year later, while also winning several cup competitions.

The Portuguese was relieved of his duties as the manager by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in 2007, following which he went to Inter Milan and then Real Madrid. Mourinho returned for his second three-year stint at Chelsea in 2013, leading the Blues to yet another Premier League title and English League Cup, but was sacked after a poor run of form in 2016.

Mourinho has earned both praise and criticism for his time at Chelsea. While the praise is centred around winning titles and revolutionizing English football in the early 2000s, the criticism is primarily focused on his anti-youth policy and negative tactics. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the London club do approach him for a third spell, with both the previous ones ending on a bad note.