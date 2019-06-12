Manchester United great thinks Frank Lampard can be Chelsea’s Pep Guardiola

Chelsea are said to be pondering over the idea of appointing Frank Lampard as their new head coach. The Englishman, who is a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, has just completed his first season in a managerial role. And one Manchester United great thinks that Lampard can be Chelsea’s answer to Pep Guardiola.

With Maurizio Sarri set to depart for Italy, Frank Lampard is among the top candidates to take over the Chelsea hot seat. Rio Ferdinand, who played with Lampard for England, believes that the former Blues’ great is indeed the ‘perfect choice’ for the job.

“He is the perfect choice,” he told the Mirror . “I will actually be surprised if they look elsewhere.

“They have tried with all these great managers. No disrespect to Allegri, he’s done unbelievable things at Juventus, but they have had Carlo Ancelotti, they have had Conte, Sarri, Mourinho – all managers who have done great things – and never stuck with them.

“So are you going to continue doing that, and keep blowing money away with these managers who you have to pay up after two years? Or are you going to go with someone who the fans are going to love to have back?”

Meanwhile, Lampard’s critics have stated his lack of managerial experience as grounds to look elsewhere. However, Ferdinand compares the Englishman’s situation to that o Pep Guardiola, who took over as the manager of Barcelona in similar conditions.

“He invigorates not only the first team and the fans but the kids coming through. At a time when managers are scared and under pressure not to play kids, I think it will be refreshing,” continued Ferdinand.

“People talk about experience and what-not, but what experience did Pep have when he went into Barcelona’s first team? He trained the younger kids at the club.

“Would Lampard wilt under the pressure when big players throw a wobbly in training? I don’t think he would. Frank knows Chelsea, he knows the players and the players will respect him.”

The Chelsea legend was spotted in London recently, after reportedly holding talks with the club. Meanwhile, further developments are expected in this particular case once Maurizio Sarri officially leaves for Juventus.