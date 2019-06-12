Reports: Manchester United make final decision over technical director following disastrous campaign

Manchester United’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward will reportedly continue to remain in charge of the club’s transfer policy after it has been decided that they will not be appointing a new sporting or technical director this summer.

Earlier, it was reported that the Red Devils will be naming a suitable candidate for the post of sporting or technical director, after a poor run in the 2018-19 season. Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League and lost out on Champions League qualification for 2019-20. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup and the 2018-19 Champions League – in the quarter-finals round on both occasions.

Their disastrous campaign was allegedly caused due to poor dealings in the transfer market over the past few seasons. In an attempt to prevent similar mistakes from happening again, United were initially open to the idea of a new sporting director.

However, according to Daily Mail, the club will no longer pursue their interest in finding someone who will oversee signings as they have not yet been able to find a suitable candidate for the decided role. It has also been decided that executive vice-chairman Woodward will press ahead with transfers himself, this summer.

The English news agency further reports that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan will take an active part in deciding transfer targets, with chief scouts Jim Lawlor and Mick Court also set to contribute towards the same.