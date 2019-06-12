Reports: Chelsea managerial candidate holds talks with board as move edges closer

Chelsea look set to switch managers once again, as Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus edges closer. The Blues are said to be considering as many as six coaches or the job, with one of them sighted in London after a potential meeting with the board.

Former Chelsea great, and current managerial candidate, Frank Lampard was spotted in London after reportedly holding talks with the club. According to Daily Mail, Chelsea have spoken to the Englishman in order to secure his return, albeit in a different position than before.

The report further states that the Blues are apprehensive about Lampard’s return due to his relatively less experience. However, he is still held in high regard by club owner Roman Abramovich and could be offered the job having just completed his first full year as the manager of Championship side Derby County.

Meanwhile, Lampard is reportedly not the only candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant position. According to several reports, the Blues are considering former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, as well as, current Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag for the job. Moreover, reports from Italy have also claimed that Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is also seemingly being looked at as a viable alternative.

On the other hand, current Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is expected to leave the club after just one season in charge. The Italian is the favourite to take over as the next Juventus manager, a position that has been vacant since Allegri’s departure.