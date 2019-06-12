Manchester United legend has statue engraved in Buddhist temple

There is no doubt about the fact that Manchester United legend David Beckham has a huge fanbase who continues to celebrate his legacy even today. Meanwhile, a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand has apparently taken an unconventional route to express their love for the footballer.

As reported by the Sun via Daily Mail, a Manchester United fan from Thailand took his admiration for Beckham to another level by including a statue of the ex-England star in the altar of the Buddhist temple at Bangkok.

The statue was apparently put installed 21 years ago – in 1998 – but it became a tourist attraction only recently when pictures of it emerged on social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

As you can see, Beckham’s statue sees him crouching down while wearing a Manchester United kit.

The Buddhist temple in Thailand has apparently become a favourite of the media – after news emerged that the temple also includes statues of both real-life and fictional characters, such as Barack Obama, Pinocchio, Mickey Mouse, Superman and so on.

Meanwhile, Beckham was recently in news for playing and scoring in the Manchester United legends game against Bayern Munich legends, to mark the 20th anniversary of their Champions League final win against the same team in 1999.

BECKHAM 👟💥 pic.twitter.com/p3aQY7rVgY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 27, 2019

The former England international is best known for his remarkable careers with United and Real Madrid, playing a total of 543 games for both clubs together and scoring 105 goals. He also played for AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy.

(Images via Viral Press.)