Statistics reveal worrying details about Manchester United’s number 7’s after Cristiano Ronaldo

There is no doubt in the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players ever. The Portuguese star who began his senior career at Sporting CP became a huge sensation after joining Manchester United.

Over the course of six seasons, Ronaldo appeared in 292 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 118 times across various competitions. By the time he chose to make a switch to Real Madrid in 2009, he was hailed as one of Manchester United’s greatest players ever.

When he joined United, Ronaldo adopted the shirt no. 7 for himself. It is a well-known fact that the Red Devils consider their shirt no.7 quite supreme – with only the best players given chances to wear it. Some of Ronaldo’s predecessors for the iconic no.7 jersey include George Best, Paul Ince, Bryan Robson, Erik Cantona and David Beckham – just so that the readers have an idea of how important the tradition is.

But soon after he joined, the Portuguese talisman proved why he was the club’s best choice to wear no.7. Ten years since his departure from Old Trafford, he is still regarded as one of the greatest players ever to don the no.7 shirt of Manchester United.

But sadly, things have not been the same since then. After Ronaldo, five more players – Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez – have gone on to wear the prestigious number on their backs, but their performances for the club has been very disappointing.

In fact, a recently revealed statistic says that the five number 7’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo have accounted for a total of just 15 goals till date.

Ten seasons have passed since Ronaldo’s departure, which means these goals were scored at an average of 1.5 goals per season. Shocking.

This summer, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to execute a complete squad overhaul, which could bring new players to Old Trafford. The Norwegian hopes that doing so could help improve the team’s chances in contesting for the Premier League against other heavyweights like Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and so on.