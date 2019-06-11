Manchester United star reveals how religion has helped him become ‘more peaceful’

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba may be a footballing superstar, but he has a life off the pitch as well. Recently, he gave an insight into his daily life, revealing how his choice to embrace religion has helped him become “more peaceful inside”.

Pogba, who converted from Christianity to Islam in his early twenties, was recently in news for making a pilgrimage to Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan, with French national teammate and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. Though he was not raised as a Muslim, his mother used to practise Islam and that spurred the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to join the faith.

During an interview for The Times‘ Life Times podcast, the midfielder was asked what Islam meant to him, to which he said: “It’s everything. That’s what makes me thankful for everything.”

“It made me change, realise things in life. I guess, maybe, it makes me more peaceful inside. It was a good change in my life because I wasn’t born a Muslim, even if my mum was. I just grew up like that, respect for everyone,” he added.

He was then asked why he decided to become a Muslim now. “It came because I have a lot of friends who are Muslim. We always talk,” Pogba replied.

He further added: “I was questioning myself in a lot of things, then I started doing my own research. I prayed once with my friends and I felt something different. I felt really good,” before concluding:

“It’s really a religion that opened my mind and that makes me, maybe, a better person. You have a human relationship and respect you for who you are, what religion you are, what colour and everything. Islam is just this – respect towards humanity”.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old midfielder is the subject of a lot of transfer speculation this summer, thanks to his links with Real Madrid. However, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has established that he will not sell Pogba this summer despite the player’s keenness to join the Spanish club.

