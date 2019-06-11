Reports: Manchester United to offer new four year deal to centre midfielder

Manchester United centre midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to be rewarded for his patience and graft as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants new contract for him.

Pereira, 23, has had to bide his time before being incorporated into the first team fold at Manchester United with two loan spells at Granada and Valencia in the 2016/17 and 17/18 seasons respectively.

However, 2018/19 has been somewhat of a breakthrough season for the Brazilian midfielder as he made 23 appearances for the club.

Importantly, his screamer against Southampton was voted Manchester United’s Goal of the Season for 2018/19.

The report from Sun claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with the player this season and that a four year contract offer will follow from the club.

Pereira’s current contract was initially up at the end of the 2018/19 season but United triggered the one-year extension clause, thereby signing him to the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

If the contract offer comes through, it should see the player commit his future to the club until 2023.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly offered a new deal to Juan Mata, who is also out of contract at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia, however, have negotiated to leave the club.