Lineker and Gascoigne pay tribute to former Tottenham man Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh’s death has jolted football, and Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne were among friends saluting the former Tottenham player

Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne have paid tribute to former Tottenham team-mate Justin Edinburgh, whose death at the age of 49 has shocked football.

An FA Cup and EFL Cup winner with Tottenham as a player, Edinburgh later turned to management and guided Leyton Orient back into the English Football League in 2018-19 as National League champions, having taken over in November 2017.

Orient announced his death on Saturday, five days after Edinburgh was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest. Orient chairman Nigel Travis said the club were “completely heartbroken by this tragedy”.

Edinburgh, who also managed Northampton Town, Gillingham and Newport County prior to joining Orient, was part of Tottenham’s FA Cup-winning team in 1991 and made more than 200 appearances for the north London side between 1990 and 2000.

Lineker and Gascoigne played alongside Edinburgh in the defender’s early days at White Hart Lane.

Deeply saddened to hear that Justin Edinburgh has passed away. He was an excellent coach and a terrific fullback who was a delight to share a dressing room with and have as a teammate. Thoughts are with his family. #RipJustin — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 8, 2019

I’m so so devastated my mate Justin Edinburgh has passed away x what a great guy my condolence’s go out to all his family I’m so sorry to hear this incredible sad news my heart goes out to all his family RIP Justin xx GAZZA XX pic.twitter.com/SjwboMyuWu — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) June 8, 2019

David Ginola paired up with Edinburgh on the Tottenham left flank after arriving from Newcastle United in 1997, and became PFA Player of the Year in 1998-99.

“Without Justin Edinburgh behind me doing the hard job I would not probably have been rewarded,” Ginola told the BBC. “Justin, this award is yours, it’s not mine anymore.”