Reports: Jose Mourinho interested in managing another Premier League club

The speculated new owner of Newcastle United Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan wants Jose Mourinho as their next manager – and the Special One is agreeable to the notion.

Mirror reports Jose Mourinho has intimated to his closest friends that he would be interested in taking over as Newcastle’s new manager should Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed approach him after purchasing the club from Mike Ashley.

Rumours suggest that the Shiekh is in line for a £350 million takeover of the club.

Current manager Rafa Benitez is out of contract at the end of this season and has repeatedly signalled his intention to stay on only if the club invests in the squad.

It remains to be seen if he would continue on as manager should the takeover go through, though the report suggests that Jose Mourinho – once Sir Bobby Robson’s protege – would be delighted in following his mentor’s footsteps as manager of the club.

“I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies,” said the Portuguese last season in relation to his experience at St.James’s Park.