5 signings Manchester United will secure by the end of the transfer window

Manchester United secured their first summer signing in Daniel James earlier this week. But who else is likely to end up at Old Trafford before the window slams shut?

#1 Bruno Fernandes

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder is coming off the back of a fantastic season with his club and is reportedly being sought by a host of English clubs.

City see him as a potential successor to Gundogan while Liverpool want to further shore up their midfield. United, however, seem to be the the team who need him the most, especially with Herrera’s departure and Pogba’s future up in the air.

32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances is no small feat and with initial contact already believed to have been made, fans can reasonably expect the midfielder at Old Trafford by the end of the window.

#2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Reports of United’s ‘substantial bid’ for Wan-Bissaka have picked up pace, especially in the last 24 hours. United’s problems at right-back have been well documented and a young English full-back to complement Luke Shaw on the other side is a priority for the Red Devils.

Although there might be a bit of haggling between the clubs over the price, Wan-Bissaka’s signing is one that United seem keen to make.

#3 Harry Maguire

Manchester United’s pursuit of Dutch defender De Ligt has been well-documented and their need for a central defender is evident. While his future is still very much up in the air, Barcelona look like the obvious choice for him – exactly where Harry Maguire comes in.

United publicly pursued the player under former boss Mourinho and he would fit into Solskjaer’s revamped club policy of building around a British core. The price tag may well be a sticking point but can anyone really put it past United to throw 60 million at another player?

#4 Gareth Bale

One thing Zinedine Zidane has made certain is that Gareth Bale does not feature in his plans for the upcoming season. Manchester United’s love affair with the Welsh winger began during his Spurs’ days and even though United would be loathe to pay a premium for the ageing superstar, a loan move has been mooted which might be an option that suits all parties.

#5 Joao Felix

The Portugese youngster has been the talk of Europe following his breakthrough performances last season.

Rivals Manchester City are thought to be interested in him as well, and although United will be careful not to be sucked into a transfer tug-of-war a la Alexis Sanchez, they will surely do all they can to convince him to join Old Trafford.