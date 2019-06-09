Reports: Lionel Messi key as UCL star to choose Barcelona over PSG

The presence of Lionel Messi has been key in Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt’s thought process as he has reportedly opted to join Barcelona ahead of PSG.

Don Balon reports that Ajax sensation and Champions League star Matthijs de Ligt has decided that his future lies in Barcelona despite interest from PSG.

Initially it looked odds-on that de Ligt would be a Barcelona player before his agent Mino Raiola imposed a heavy price tag on his client and allowed a way for clubs like Manchester United and PSG to get a foothold in the transfer.

Though, it has since emerged that the English club is not a potential destination for De Ligt as they do not have Champions League football next season.

PSG, on the other hand, were willing to match his wage and Raiola’s commission demands and had Champions League football to entice the player too.

However, the report states that the player has decided on moving to Barcelona due to the lure of playing alongside Lionel Messi and the chance to link up with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong.

The image that PSG’s project is in trouble, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both wanting out, has also aided De Ligt’s decision making.

The transfer is expected to cost the Blaugrana up to €75 million.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Barcelona have always offered the best footballing project as compared to both of the other clubs and it isn’t surprising De Ligt chose that over money in the end.