What does the future hold for Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri? Jorginho does not know.

Jorginho has “no idea” if Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will continue at Stamford Bridge as he continues to be linked with Juventus.

Sarri is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin after just one season in charge of Premier League side Chelsea.

Jorginho followed Sarri from Serie A outfit Napoli to Chelsea ahead of the 2018-19 campaign but the Italy midfielder does not know what the future holds for the 60-year-old.

“I don’t know, we’ll see what he chooses,” Jorginho told Rai Sport following Italy’s 3-0 win over Greece in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

“I have no idea what he’ll do, to be honest, as I am focused on Italy right now.”

In his first season at Chelsea, Sarri guided the Blues to third in the Premier League and Europa League glory.

Jorginho, who arrived in a reported £50million transfer, made 54 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for Chelsea.