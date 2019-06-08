‘What a character!’ Chelsea celebrate Hazard’s off-field highlights

Following his €140million move to Real Madrid, Chelsea posted a video on Twitter showcasing Eden Hazard’s jovial side.

He may have left for Real Madrid but there is no ill-feeling towards Eden Hazard from Chelsea, who tweeted some of the Belgian’s best off-field antics.

Hazard completed his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday, agreeing a five-year deal after Los Blancos parted with a fee that could rise to €140million.

The forward developed into one of the world’s finest players during his seven years at Stamford Bridge – a stay which delivered six major trophies – but as the Blues will testify, he brought more to the club than just goals and assists.

Courtesy of Chelsea, here are some of Hazard’s off-field highlights: