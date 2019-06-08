Watford in contract talks with goalkeeper Gomes

Heurelho Gomes was set to retire at the end of the 2018-19 season but Watford have not ruled out the goalkeeper signing a new deal.

Watford are hoping to persuade Heurelho Gomes to delay his retirement after confirming they are holding talks with the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Gomes is out of contract at Vicarage Road later this month and said in March that he was “99 per cent sure” he would retire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 38-year-old played for Watford in their 6-0 FA Cup final loss to Manchester City, but he refused to confirm after the match whether it would be his last outing in professional football.

And Watford have now revealed discussions are ongoing with Gomes over prolonging his stay at the club.

Defenders Miguel Britos and Tommie Hoban will not be offered fresh terms, however, with the latter recovering from a cruciate ligament injury suffered while on loan at Aberdeen.