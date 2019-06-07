Reports: Here’s how much Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James will earn at Old Trafford

On Friday, Premier League giants Manchester United announced Daniel James as their first signing of the summer transfer window. The left winger will arrive from Swansea city for a fee of around £15million.
Earlier, it was reported that United will complete the signing for £10million, but recent interest on the youngster from Monaco and several other Premier League clubs resulted in a hike in his asking price.
The 21-year-old’s contract with Swansea City would have ended only in 2020 June, but he was keen to make a switch to Old Trafford at the earliest. It is believed that James has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at United. According to Express, he is also set to receive a big hike in wages and it is expected that what he earns with United will put him on a par with some high-profile names in the club – like Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford.
The Old Trafford club is expected to hand Daniel James a contract that will see him earn £67,000 per week – greater than what Dalot, Jones, Romero and Darmian earn at the moment.
The following list indicates how much each Manchester United player earns at the club and where Daniel James could stand in terms of weekly wages:
Lee Grant – £20,000
Scott McTominay – £25,000
Diogo Dalot – £50,000
Phil Jones – £50,000
Sergio Romero – £50,000
Matteo Darmian – £60,000
Daniel James – £67,000 (Undisclosed)
Eric Bailly – £75,000
Victor Lindelof – £75,000
Marcus Rashford – £75,000
Marcos Rojo – £80,000
Chris Smalling – £80,000
Jesse Lingard – £100,000
Ashley Young – £110,000
Fred – £120,000
Nemanja Matic – £120,000
Juan Mata – £140,000
Luke Shaw – £160,000
David de Gea – £200,000
Romelu Lukaku – £200,000
Anthony Martial – £250,000
Paul Pogba – £290,000
Alexis Sanchez – £350,000