Reports: Here’s how much Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James will earn at Old Trafford

On Friday, Premier League giants Manchester United announced Daniel James as their first signing of the summer transfer window. The left winger will arrive from Swansea city for a fee of around £15million.

Earlier, it was reported that United will complete the signing for £10million, but recent interest on the youngster from Monaco and several other Premier League clubs resulted in a hike in his asking price.

The 21-year-old’s contract with Swansea City would have ended only in 2020 June, but he was keen to make a switch to Old Trafford at the earliest. It is believed that James has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at United. According to Express, he is also set to receive a big hike in wages and it is expected that what he earns with United will put him on a par with some high-profile names in the club – like Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford.

The Old Trafford club is expected to hand Daniel James a contract that will see him earn £67,000 per week – greater than what Dalot, Jones, Romero and Darmian earn at the moment.

The following list indicates how much each Manchester United player earns at the club and where Daniel James could stand in terms of weekly wages:

Lee Grant – £20,000

Scott McTominay – £25,000

Diogo Dalot – £50,000

Phil Jones – £50,000

Sergio Romero – £50,000

Matteo Darmian – £60,000

Daniel James – £67,000 (Undisclosed)

Eric Bailly – £75,000

Victor Lindelof – £75,000

Marcus Rashford – £75,000

Marcos Rojo – £80,000

Chris Smalling – £80,000

Jesse Lingard – £100,000

Ashley Young – £110,000

Fred – £120,000

Nemanja Matic – £120,000

Juan Mata – £140,000

Luke Shaw – £160,000

David de Gea – £200,000

Romelu Lukaku – £200,000

Anthony Martial – £250,000

Paul Pogba – £290,000

Alexis Sanchez – £350,000