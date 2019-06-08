Can Daniel James solve Manchester United’s attacking conundrum?

Manchester United announced their first summer signing in Swansea winger Daniel James earlier today. But what have the experts got to say about him? And is he really the solution to their attacking woes?

Compliments have flown in from all corners for the Welshman since it was revealed that United were interested in securing his signature. Here’s what some of football’s biggest names have got to say about him.

“If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know that Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him.” -Ryan Giggs

One of the biggest influences on Daniel James, especially in the past 10 days following the tragic passing of his father has been Wales coach Ryan Giggs, who has seemingly given his approval to the deal. The former United winger also had some words of wisdom for his player, advising him to ‘be himself’, something that will hopefully hold him in good stead for the challenges to come.

“There, that was the day that probably sealed the potential Man United move. He was electric. He scored and got two men sent off and caused carnage all game. It was one of the best individual performances I have ever seen as a fellow player.” -Joe Allen

On the back of Giggs’ praise came even higher acclaim from another Wales great – Joe Allen. Allen was part of the Wales squad which put up a record-breaking run to get to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and currently plies his trade with Stoke City in the Championship. Having come up twice against James in the league, Allen has the first-hand experience of the havoc the winger can cause. To say James’ performance was one of the best individual performances he has ever seen is high praise indeed, especially considering he has come up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the European Championship.

“James is incredibly fast, so it’s not easy. We knew that, we spoke about it.”-Pep Guardiola

To cap off the quotes raving about Manchester United’s new man comes praise from City manager Pep Guardiola. City came up against Daniel James’ Swansea side in the FA Cup. Despite being on the losing side, he did give full-back Kyle Walker a rather torrid time. Speaking post-match, Pep Guardiola admitted they had spoken about him pre-match and conceded that he was indeed ‘incredibly fast’.

So, is Daniel James the solution to United’s attacking woes?

Why not? Critics will point out the fact that the forward has never played in the Premier League and how the step up might be too much for him to handle. It’s worth noting, however, that James’ is now a regular fixture in the Wales senior set-up and put in a man-of-the-match display during his debut against Slovakia – capping it off with a wonderful solo goal to earn Wales an important win in the European qualifiers.

If the 21-year-old can do it at the international level, why not the Premier League? Manchester United have had a dearth of true, touchline-hugging wingers since the days Antonio Valencia marauded the touchline. Moreover, all their wingers at the moment – Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are inside forwards with no real ability to put in testing deliveries – each of them looking to cut in at every opportunity.

As evidenced by Pep Guardiola’s comments, James’ is frighteningly quick and rarely have Manchester United had a player with the ability to outpace opponents at will over a distance since Sir Alex’s departure.