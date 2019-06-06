Chelsea star slams club’s fans, says manager Maurizio Sarri lied to him

Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea wasn’t the best period of his career and the striker, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid has revealed that he wasn’t treated well in London.

After having joined Chelsea in July 2017 for £60 million, Morata was an instant hit. But his form deteriorated and he was soon out of the starting XI. Ultimately, he was sent on an 18-month loan to Atletico Madrid in 2018 and chances of him returning to England look bleak.

“I had lost confidence in myself previously,” he told Goal.com.

“I was very upset by the opinion of the people in England. I think they caught me in the middle of everything. I didn’t quite feel loved or appreciated by the club or the fans. I started very well at Chelsea, but an injury in the end leaves you ‘dry’.

“As bad as it was, I still scored 15 goals and won the FA Cup… but I was out of the World Cup, and for me that was the hardest thing that could happen to me in my life.

“I’ve dreamed of being able to play in a World Cup since I was 10 years old, and I chose Chelsea because I thought it would be the best club to later be able to play in the World Cup. Now, signing for Atletico has been the best thing that could happen to me in my life.

“I had a very bad time in London. In the end I was training alone. I talked to Maurizio Sarri and he told me some things that I knew were not going to be as he had said. I was very nervous. My wife was in shock with me.

“I already knew that I could sign for Atletico if everything went well, and they had four games previously. I saw them all at home with my wife and she was amazed!

“She does not like football very much, and she did not understand how I could get like this, so crazy, watching Atletico games, screeching at home, nervous, when I was not an Atletico player yet.

“It’s a story I’d like to tell very slowly in the future. I went from being tied on the same amount of goals as [Mohamed] Salah and [Harry] Kane at the start of the first year, and people made a song about me, I could not even go out in London!

“And one day I get up with a puncture in the back, my level goes down, and they start telling me everything [referring to criticism about him] in England.

“You are supposed to be respected by fans, but you know…”