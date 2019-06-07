BREAKING: Manchester United complete first signing of the transfer window

Manchester United have completed their first deal of the transfer window and have signed Swansea City winger Daniel James for a reported fee of £18m.

The English giants had been linked with the 21-year-old for the better part of last month or two and they’ve finally landed their target. There were concrete reports that James has turned down advancements from multiple clubs to move to Old Trafford.

We're delighted to have agreed terms, in principle, with Swansea City for the transfer of Daniel James to #MUFC. Further details will be revealed in due course. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 7, 2019

The Welsh international becomes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing as the Manchester United manager, and many more are set to join that list. James scored four goals in 38 appearances last season for Swansea and scored on his first start for Wales which came against Slovakia.

The 21-year-old winger started his youth career at Hull City, before joining the Swansea City. It was at Swansea where James earned his first professional contract, before making his first-team debut in 2018. The youngster scored his first goal for this side on the same day, netting in an eight-one win over Notts County in the FA Cup.

James came close to leaving Swansea in January 2019, when the club had accepted a bid from fellow Championship side Leeds United. The youngster completed his medicals and announcement photoshoots before a disagreement between the Swansea owners and their chairman scuppered the deal at the eleventh hour.

The new Red Devil is currently a part of Wales squad for the Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.