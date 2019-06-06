Reports: Two Premier League giants to not have VAR replays at their respective home stadiums

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is set to be introduced in the English Premier League from the next season but it seems fans of two Premier League giants will have to do without VAR replays at their respective home stadiums.

According to reports in Sky Sports, Liverpool and Manchester United will be the only clubs in the league who will be unable to show VAR replays to their home fans. Premier League released a statement with respect to the VAR replays where they revealed that stadiums without giant screens will have to do with “PA announcements and messages on scoreboards”.

“The Premier League has created graphics which will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any over-turned decision,” said a Premier League statement.

“Additionally, if the VAR believes there is a definitive video-clip which helps explain an over-turned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens. In addition, the Premier League is investigating the possibility of messages and video-clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.

“For clubs which do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made via a combination of PA announcements and messages on scoreboards.”

And as it turns out, Old Trafford and Anfield are the only two stadiums with a giant screen in the league. Thus, their home fans will be unable to watch VAR replays next season.