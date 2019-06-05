Tottenham bombshell as Eriksen wants to ‘try something new’

A host of European clubs will be put on high alert with the news Christian Eriksen fancies a new challenge.

Christian Eriksen has told Tottenham he wants to “try something new” but says he is not aware of any offer from Real Madrid.

The Denmark international’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season and it appears as though Tottenham’s hand could be forced as their playmaker seeks a “step up” to the next level.

Eriksen, 27, figured prominently as Spurs made an unexpected run to the Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The midfielder has spent six years in London and wants a quick resolution to his wish for a fresh opportunity.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham… but I have also said that I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

“I hope there will be clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when clarification will come – it can happen anytime.

“It’s best for everyone if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time.

“It depends on [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy, and another club has to come [in with a bid]. Or, I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract.

“You can’t set a date yourself.”

Tottenham will again compete in the Champions League next term but the club’s failure to secure a trophy in Eriksen’s six seasons has contributed to speculation surrounding his future.

LaLiga giants Madrid have already been aggressive in the transfer market and Eriksen is interested in being part of Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild of a squad that finished 19 points adrift of Barcelona.

However, the scorer of eight Premier League goals in 2018-19 is not completely ruling out at least another season with Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet,” Eriksen said. “If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up.

“[Madrid is] a step up. But it requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want me. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know.

“It’s hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, why not stay at Tottenham?

“Whether I then sign a new contract depends on the conditions.”