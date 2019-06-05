Sturridge and Moreno to leave Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno are on the lookout for new clubs after Liverpool confirmed their contracts will not be renewed.

Liverpool have confirmed Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Sturridge joined the Champions League winners from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2013 and scored 67 goals in 160 appearances across all competitions.

Moreno, meanwhile, was signed from Sevilla in August 2014 and made 141 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals.

Both players struggled for game time during the 2018-19 season, with Sturridge making just eight starts in all competitions and Moreno limited to four.

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think. He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves.” – Jürgen Klopp @DanielSturridge, a finisher supreme for the Reds… pic.twitter.com/H0a61cYYHO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019

Liverpool’s formidable frontline of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane has severely restricted Sturridge’s opportunities over the past two seasons but boss Jurgen Klopp says his influence in the dressing room has been vital to the Reds’ success.

“Like many players in my squad, Daniel has had to be patient and contribute when asked during games, but even this season he has played a vital role,” he told the club’s official website.

“What maybe is missed on the outside of the club by many is what a great leader Daniel is in our dressing room.

“He is smart, confident and not afraid to speak up when he thinks there is something that needs adapting to help the team. He has been great with many of the younger players also, so he has been so important to our progression here.

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great. He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

“He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.”

“Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays. Full of life, full of energy, always positive. An unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team.” – Jürgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/C1qe6tXw2H — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019

Klopp also had praise for Moreno, a player he believes will force his way back into the Spain squad in the near future.

“I know this season, and the end of the last, maybe the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted and deserved were not there, but his contribution did not diminish,” he added.

“How he was in training kept the entire group on their toes. Alberto is world-class, and I know he will be back in the Spain national team in the not-too distant future.”