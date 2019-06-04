Rio Ferdinand reveals how a David Beckham joke would affect Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester United, and it was arguably the start of his sensational career in football. But his ability to be annoyed at the smallest things may have played a part.

That is what United legend Rio Ferdinand has to say while discussing his former teammate at Old Trafford. Ferdinand discussed exactly what used to trigger Ronaldo, and it had something to do with another United legend.

“There are players who respond to being gripped up a bit and shouted at and being aggressive with. There are players that don’t mind that. Cristiano Ronaldo used to want to be tested all the time,” Ferdinand said to Oxford Union.

“You could wind him up so easily because he was so intent on being the best. Me and a couple of the other guys had him on a bit of string on a regular basis.”

“I remember saying when I knew he was within earshot: ‘yeah Becks was the proper number 7 wasn’t he, he was the real deal!’ and you’d see Ronaldo in the corning blowing up. But that was his stimulant, to be going out and training harder.”

“You’d say Becks takes the best free-kicks in the world and Ronaldo would be going out like ‘free-kicks, free kicks, free-kicks’.”

So Beckham was the reason for Ronaldo being so good at free-kick? That says a lot.