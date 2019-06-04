West Ham sell Perez to Alaves

Lucas Perez has switched clubs after toiling in the Premier League, and will return to Spain.

West Ham have offloaded striker Lucas Perez to LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves.

The 30-year-old struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, firstly as an Arsenal player and then after moving to the London Stadium last year.

He cost Arsenal a reported £17million from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016 before switching capital city allegiances last summer.

West Ham said Perez departed for an undisclosed fee after scoring six times in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

Alaves, who finished 11th in LaLiga last term, announced the forward has signed a three-year contract with them.

Last month Alaves confirmed the appointment of Asier Garitano as their new head coach after the departure of Abelardo.