Artur Boruc signs up for one more year at Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has put his trust in veteran goalkeeper Artur Boruc for another Premier League campaign.

The 39-year-old has signed a new 12-month contract with the Premier League club, who have confirmed the exit of long-serving midfielder Marc Pugh.

Pugh’s departure was first announced last month, allowing him to say farewell to supporters before the season’s end, and the 32-year-old departs after scoring 56 goals in 312 appearances for the Cherries.

But Boruc remains part of manager Eddie Howe’s plans, almost five years after he joined from Southampton, and the former Celtic man will again compete with Asmir Begovic for a regular start in the 2019-20 campaign.

Bournemouth announced the Polish shot-stopper’s contract extension on their website, and Boruc, who turns 40 next February, tweeted: “It’s official! One more year.”