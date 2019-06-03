Sane signing unlikely due to ‘insane’ sums, says Bayern president Hoeness

Leroy Sane’s Manchester City future remains uncertain, but Bayern Munich are seemingly scoffing at his asking price.

Uli Hoeness reiterated Bayern Munich’s chances of signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are unlikely due to the “insane” sums it would require for a deal happen.

Sane’s future at the Etihad Stadium has been the subject of much debate in recent months and he has been linked with a big-money to Bayern, who are in the market for reinforcements following the exits of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Reports in Germany suggest a first bid of €80million has already been rejected by City and Bayern president Hoeness said last week that the “financial framework is difficult”.

That was a theme Hoeness revisited when discussing a potential move for Germany star Sane with Kicker.

“You have to be a bit sceptical,” he said.

“It’s unlikely that it will work. It’s about the sums of money [involved]. They’re insane.”

Sane scored 10 Premier League goals and provided as many assists as City retained their title last month.