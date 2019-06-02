Heung-min Son reveals why he will not get married before retiring

Heung-min Son has had a sensational season for Tottenham Hotspur, leading the club to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final and being named Player of the Season for the North London side.

But Son revealed an interesting bit of information about his personal life, that may be of some interest to the Korea Republic star’s growing number of female fans.

Son Heung-Min is a sweetheart!

Son has revealed that he does not wish to get married before retiring from the game of football, citing his father as the one who explained the reason why he shouldn’t marry before reaching the end of his career in the professional game.

“My father says this and I agree, as well,” Son said to The Guardian.

“When you marry, the number one will be family, wife and kids, and then football.”

“I want to make sure that while I play at the top level, football can be number one.”

“You don’t know how long you can play at the top level,” he continued.

“When you retire, or when you are 33 or 34, you can still have a long life with your family.”

“I just want to make sure I make everyone happy by playing at the top level. For example, when I play for Spurs at Wembley, how many Korean flags do you see?”

“I want to keep my level as high as possible for as long as I can, to pay back to them.”

“This is very important for me.”

Rest assured, “Sonny” will have plenty of offers for marriage before he is done playing at the top level.