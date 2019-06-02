Ajax youngster confirms move to Manchester United

Ajax youth player Dillon Hoogewerf has confirmed that he will join Manchester United for the upcoming season.

The 16-year-old impressed while featuring for the Ajax under-17 side last season. He is believed to be one of the best young talents at the club and could turn out to be a good piece of business for Manchester United in the coming years.

Hoogewerf turned down Ajax’s proposal of signing a professional contract with the club, moving to the English giants. Ajax’s youth academy head Said Ouaali had already revealed earlier this year that the forward has decided to move to a foreign club.

“Dillon has indicated last week that he will leave the club.” Oualli told Ajax TV. “He is leaving for a foreign club. We wish him a lot of success and know that we have done everything to keep him. He may ultimately make the choice and choose a foreign adventure.”

Hoogewerf will reportedly join the under-18s at United. He confirmed the move through a video posted on his Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram @topsmmofficial A post shared by Youth player of Ajax (@dillonhoogewerf) on Jun 1, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

Manchester United fans will hope that this is not the only arrival from Ajax this season with them being heavily linked with Ajax senior team captain Matthijs de Ligt.