Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City priced out of move for £90 million worth defender

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are apparently no longer interested in signing Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.

Metro says that the Foxes are demanding over £90million for the centre-back. The England international’s asking price is well over the current world record defensive signing Virgil van Dijk, who Liverpool acquired in 2018 from Southampton for £75million.

Earlier, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had identified Harry Maguire as the ideal replacement for former captain Vincent Kompany, who announced his departure from the club after their recent FA Cup triumph. City had been keen on signing AFC Ajax starlet and captain Matthijs de Ligt this summer, but then dropped their interest due to the general belief that the Dutchman has already agreed to join Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are yet to give up hope on de Ligt but at the same time focus on Maguire as well. United’s former manager Jose Mourinho was keen on signing the former Hull City defender in 2018, but Chief Executive Ed Woodward was not ready to splurge £75million – the price that was quoted for him – back then.

But according to Metro‘s latest reports, while the Leicester City star has his fair share of admirers both at Old Trafford and the Etihad, his current employer’s £90million valuation is considered excessive and both the Manchester sides are likely to seek cheaper alternatives as a result.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; £90million is definitely too high an asking price for a defensive signing, regardless of how great the player is. Leicester may probably be attempting to ward off all interest on their star by setting such a high valuation. If that is the case, it is safe to say that they have succeeded in their mission.