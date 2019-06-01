All of the Premier League big six clubs are expected to strengthen in the summer and some of them are expected to have a much busier transfer window than the others.

Each club has one or more areas that need addressing but if they could only make one signing each, then these are the players that should be targetted.

Manchester United – Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester United conceded 54 goals during the 2018/19 league season and that’s most they’ve conceded in a season in Premier League history! They kept only seven clean sheets all season and only the relegated Fulham and Huddersfield Town had fewer clean sheets than them.

It’s a no brainer that Manchester United must strengthen their defence in the summer and their first priority should be to add a world-class centre-back who can improve those around him just like what Virgil van Dijk’s addition did to the Liverpool backline.

At the moment, there aren’t many better centre-backs in the world than Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and he can be ranked in the Top 3 central defenders of the 2018/19 season. The Senegalese international has been so good that he was named in the Serie A Team of the Year every time since 2015/16 and was named the best defender in Serie A in 2018/19.

The 27-year-old could cost a world record transfer fee and there aren’t many clubs other than Manchester United that’s capable of spending that kind of money.

Arsenal – Ryan Fraser

The present Arsenal squad is reminiscent of the Liverpool squads from the early 2010s. They have a few world-class players but in certain areas, they simply don’t have enough players. For example, when Jurgen Klopp took over, the only winger in the side was Jordon Ibe and similarly, the current Arsenal squad has one recognized winger and that’s Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal have to sign top players for many positions if they are to at least finish in the Top 4 next season and signing a winger should be on top of their transfer plans for the summer. However, Arsenal’s budget isn’t huge and therefore, they should attempt to sign a Premier League proven winger like Ryan Fraser who won’t cost a fortune.

Fraser has been with Bournemouth since 2013 but this season, he took his performance to a whole new level. The Scott ended the season with seven goals and 14 assists in the Premier League and only Eden Hazard had more assists than him.

Chelsea – Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea had a good first season under Maurizio Sarri and they should back him with quality signings in the summer but as things stand, the Blues have a transfer ban. However, if the ban is lifted, the first thing Chelsea must do is sign a player to replace Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard is a special player and it would be incredibly difficult to replace him but Chelsea have to try and one player they could sign is Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian has played in the Premier League previously with Liverpool and for the Reds, he scored 54 goals and assisted 45 more in 201 games. In his final season in England, he had 12 goals and 8 assists in only 20 games.

Coutinho hasn’t hit the same strides at Barcelona and it is rumoured that Barcelona are ready to cut their loss and sell the Brazilian in the summer to fund other transfers. If that’s the case, then Chelsea could snap him up with relative ease because there aren’t many clubs that can afford to pay Barcelona’s asking price.

Tottenham Hotspur – Giovani Lo Celso

It’s amazing that Tottenham Hotspur have reached the final of the Champions League despite not signing a single player during the 2018/19 season but if they are to compete on all fronts next season, they must add new faces and they desperately need a few in midfield.

During the latter stages of the Champions League, Pochettino was left with very few midfielders to choose from due to injuries to the likes of Harry Winks and Eric Dier. It also seems like Pochettino no longer has full faith in Victor Wanyama and then there is the possibility that Christian Eriksen could leave Spurs in the summer as he’s yet to sign a new contract.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Pochettino’s compatriot Giovani Lo Celso and it was reported that they put in a bid of £53 million for the player already. Lo Celso spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Betis and in 32 La Liga games, he scored nine goals and provided four assists from midfield.

Betis made his loan move permanent for only £19.4m but they could make a huge profit on the nimble-footed midfielder in the summer if Spurs decided to go all in for the player.

Liverpool – Timo Werner

Liverpool have one of the best starting XI in the world and they have depth in many areas of the pitch. However, if one of the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane is unavailable, then Klopp has to rely on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi or Daniel Sturridge and these players aren’t of the same quality.

Sturridge is expected to leave in the summer when his contract expires and there is a possibility that at least one among Shaqiri or Origi could follow suit. Whatever, the case, Klopp must sign a quality forward.

The Reds have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner for quite a while now but Bayern Munich are also keen on securing his services. Werner started his career as a left winger before thriving in a centre-forward role at Leipzig and this versatility of his makes him an even better candidate for Liverpool.

Manchester City – Rodri

Manchester City arguably has the best squad in the world at the moment but if there is one area of the pitch they need to strengthen in the summer then it is undoubtedly the defensive midfield position.

Fernandinho has been a crucial player for the club for six seasons now and he has been immense for them under Pep Guardiola. In fact, he has been so influential that Manchester City are clearly not the same side without him on the pitch.

The Brazilian is already 34-years-old and City need to replace him sooner rather than later. The best way to do so is by signing a top quality defensive midfielder in the summer so that the player has enough time to settle into the squad before stepping up a year later when Fernandinho’s contract expires.

The ideal candidate to replace City’s veteran midfielder is Atletico Madrid’s Rodri who has a release clause of €70 million. The fee won’t be a problem for City but the issue is that there are other clubs like Bayern Munich with a keen interest in the player.